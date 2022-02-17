The message in a bottle afloat on our airwaves

True, the covid pandemic has speeded up digital adoption and accelerated other online trends. Screens wired invisibly to the web have millions under what resembles a hypnotic spell. But if we take a tech-agnostic view of where media may be headed, our online shift looks much less dramatic. For one, a key user-benefit of the internet, interactivity, has not squashed our receptivity to one-way stuff. Much of what we all slurp off the web is pre-packaged content, even if it’s delivered as a stream of 0s and 1s. What’s watchable on TV or in a movie theatre holds roughly the same appeal on a hand-held screen. And what can be read on paper could be scrolled through on a phone. We may have learnt to lean forward for web activity, but like to stay in recline-mode for much else; it’s unlikely that we will stop being a passive audience just because we can opt to be active. Second, the cost benefit of an online outreach has gotten blurry in recent years, as digital advances cheapen other modes of delivery too. Broadcasters, for instance, can pack a lot more of their fare into airwaves than they could. Avenues to reach vast crowds at low cost may have eased to such an extent that technical protocols no longer favour one sort of audio-visual medium over another sharply enough to tilt the scales of rivalry. A grand convergence of this kind grants TV as we know it a clear chance to survive and thrive on the value it generates.