The message in a bottle on quality from Gambia

While investigations are being carried out by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and state regulators, reports suggest a long tail of violations by the drug-maker. Maiden’s products have failed regulatory tests in several states; it was fined in Kerala for selling low-quality drugs and was blacklisted by Bihar. How then did it continue to stay in business? Why was no alert sounded over its licence to export drugs? Unfortunately, drug regulation works in silos in India, with one state’s regulator not always on the same page as the next. And so, drugs that fail quality tests in one state can keep selling in others. A similar systemic issue was highlighted in the case of the Jammu children’s deaths, where the domestic manufacturer of adulterated cough syrup had been red-flagged 19 times by various states. Those warnings went unheeded. The company faced no real consequences, a sign of an in-built leniency in regulation that critics argue was once meant to encourage the sector’s growth and now tends to favour pharma companies at the expense of patient protection. Lack of coordination among states and central regulators is worsened by the absence of a central drug recall mechanism, which would allow central drug inspectors to seize stocks of spurious drugs and keep them off the market for public safety.