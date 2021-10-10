The monetary policy committee of RBI has failed to walk its talk

All this should be reason enough for the MPC to re-think its growth-inflation trade off and focus on inflation, rather than growth. More so since monetary policy acts with a long and indeterminable lag. Consider. Growth in the second quarter (Q2) has been revised upwards to 7.9% from 7.3% in the August policy statement, Q3 to 6.8% from 6.3% earlier, and Q4 growth has been held unchanged at 6.1%, while growth for the year has been retained at 9.5%. Meanwhile core inflation remains “sticky" and “elevated global crude oil and other commodity prices, combined with acute shortage of key industrial components and high logistics costs, are adding to input cost pressures."