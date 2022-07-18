What monkeypox alarm tells us about global health inequality5 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:14 AM IST
Epidemics that afflict developing countries need equal attention and covid made it clear nobody can be safe until we all are
India reported its first ever case of monkeypox last week from Kerala. In the past 10 weeks, this disease that was first identified in humans in 1970 has received unprecedented global attention. For five decades, the disease has been endemic in 11 countries in western and central Africa and had only temporarily received international attention, first in 2003, when around 70 confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported in humans in the US (all caused by importation). Then, in 2018-19, when imported cases were reported in the UK and Israel, and one more time after that—2021 in the US.