What monkeypox alarm tells us about global health inequality

Every passing day, the probability of diseases which spread from animals to humans—or zoonotic diseases—is increasing. Between 1940 and 2004, nearly 330 new diseases had emerged, of which more than 200 were zoonotic. A recent study by the University of Georgetown in the US has estimated that if there is a 2° rise in global temperature in the next 50 years, humans could be exposed to about 10,000 to 15,000 new pathogens (bacteria and viruses) previously confined to wild animals and forests. This would result in a 4,000- times likelihood of cross-species transmission of a virus. In such a scenario, less developed countries in Africa and Asia are most likely to be impacted. It is a reminder that disease in these continents and countries should get more attention than ever.