The motherhood penalty that employers must eliminate

While paternity benefits and better childcare will partially alleviate the motherhood penalty, the gender pay gap that women and mothers face remains a problem unsolved. The Code on Wages, 2019, places the responsibility of detection and punishment for non-compliance on the inspector. However, it has been argued that the onus of compliance should be on the employer, as opposed to third parties such as inspectors. Iceland, ranked as the world’s most gender-equal nation, pioneered a policy in 2018 that requires firms with more than 25 employees to prove every three years that they provide equal pay. Once proven, these companies receive certification (mandatory since the start of 2020). Firms without certification incur a daily fine. This shift of the burden of proof to the employer is reported to have improved Iceland’s workplace environment. Ireland is another example that requires companies with more than 250 employees to publish data on disparities between average and median hourly wages and bonuses for both genders.