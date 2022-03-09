The movement of cheese in an emerging market

India does have an anti-defection law, as we are reminded whenever a squabble erupts over whether a House member should be ejected for rank disloyalty. Ironically, when it was enacted in 1985, its whip-enablers were slammed by critics for violating the spirit of our hard-earned representative democracy—a bustle of leaders elected as voices of their conscience as much as constituents. Party splits, notably, were not banned. The ‘supreme leader’ syndrome feared back then, however, is now in evidence across party lines. Presidential-style elections of B.R. Ambedkar’s reproach are now more or less the norm. This is no surprise in the sound and fury of today’s politics, suffused as it is with media imagery, which converges eyeballs on the few found worthy of attention-spans reduced to bits, and addled by fake forwards taken as actual news online. Such top-heavy wooing of voters is a trend hard to defy. It has vastly diminished both the role and agency of our lawmakers, the individuals from whose confidence every top leader’s power was once expected to derive. And this, arguably, has made space for a live electoral-asset market. No matter how thinly traded it is, that it exists at all reflects poorly on our democracy. It doesn’t take a lab set-up to sniff out the relevance of ‘cheesy’ movements, but an arty story of novel deprivation that’s graphic enough can still vivify the worry.

