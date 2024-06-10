Opinion
The MPC has done well to keep policy interest rates unchanged
Mythili Bhusnurmath 4 min read 10 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Summary
- It is naive to believe the recent election verdict did not figure in (or shape) its decision to maintain status quo on the repo and other rates.
The outcome of the latest meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate setting committee, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), was a no-brainer even before votes were counted.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less