The MPC has done well to keep policy interest rates unchanged

The outcome of the latest meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate setting committee, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), was a no-brainer even before votes were counted.

With growth doing well (latest estimates put gross domestic product or GDP growth for 2023-24 at 8.2%), but inflation yet to show firm signs of declining on a sustained basis, the case for status quo was compelling enough to begin with. And had become doubly so after the election verdict for a reason that no central bank would ever like to admit publicly: political realities, if not compulsions!

“We don’t think about political events, we don’t think about politics, we think about what is the right thing to do for the economy," said US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, responding to a question on the impact of the impending US presidential election on the Fed’s actions.

A similar sentiment was voiced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das when queried about the likely impact of the Lok Sabha elections on its rate action at the press conference following the April 2024 MPC meeting and reiterated at the latest press conference. Das simply refused to be drawn into a discussion on the subject, saying that the question is in the realm of “speculation."

The myth (for it is largely a myth) of independent central banks has long been a touchstone in modern economies. This is not surprising. Their credibility, and hence the faith of the public in central banks, rests on their seeming invincibility and imperviousness to political pressures.

Under the RBI Act, as amended after the adoption of inflation targeting in 2016, RBI’s mandate is clear: ensure price stability (defined as ensuring retail price inflation remains within the 2-6% band) while keeping in mind the objective of growth. This de facto independence of RBI ensures that it can frame monetary policy regardless of electoral verdicts.

That’s on paper! In practice, it is naïve to assume that the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha elections would not have figured in the MPC’s discussions. On the contrary, it is a fair guess that RBI and the MPC would have pondered long and hard on what the verdict means, both for the future course of the economy and for monetary policy. We’ll have to wait for the minutes of the meeting to know more, though, as Governor Das, once again, refused to comment when queried on this.

Remember, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) no longer enjoys a Lok Sabha majority on its own, but is dependent on coalition partners who are bound to demand their pound of flesh and, more importantly, be in a position to get it. In such a scenario, the MPC would necessarily have had to wrestle with an important question.

Will the next five years see the government walk the straight-and-narrow path to fiscal consolidation with the same zeal as earlier to reach the avowed goal of below 4.5% fiscal deficit by 2025-26?

The answer to this is key to determining the course of monetary policy. More so since RBI is a full-service central bank charged with managing both the country’s monetary policy and the government’s debt. When the two roles come into conflict, as, for instance, when monetary policy demands higher interest rates even as the government seeks to borrow at lower rates, fiscal dominance of monetary policy ensures the latter (low interest rates) takes precedence.

As in the period immediately after covid, when RBI kept interest rates low for much longer than warranted. Recall its repeated interventions in the market to prevent the yield on 10-year government securities from rising above 6%, with Governor Das terming the Reserve Bank’s active management of the yield curve a “public good."

In such a scenario, the MPC has done well to keep rates unchanged (for the eighth time running) even if it was with a split verdict of 4:2, with two MPC members, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth Varma calling for a 25 basis points cut in the repo rate. Likewise, the MPC must be commended for remaining “focused on withdrawal of liquidity," again by a 4: 2 majority, despite dissent from Goyal and Varma who voted, somewhat inexplicably, for a change in the stance to neutral.

The reality, as Governor Das (in common with US Fed Chair Jerome Powell) admitted, is that “the final leg of the disinflation journey may be tough." With real GDP growth for 2024-25 projected at 7.2%, higher than the 7% projected by RBI earlier, and inflation yet to reach the 4% target on a durable basis, there is no case for rushing through with a cut in the repo rate (the rate at which RBI infuses liquidity into the system).

It is possible, of course, that RBI, chastened by hugely under-estimating GDP growth last fiscal, is over-estimating growth a little this fiscal. But with growth holding firm by all indications, “monetary policy has greater elbow room to pursue price stability to ensure that inflation aligns to the target on a durable basis." “Sustained price stability," said Das, “would set strong foundations for a period of high growth." He couldn’t be more right on that.