The MPC has done well to keep policy interest rates unchanged

That’s on paper! In practice, it is naïve to assume that the outcome of the recent Lok Sabha elections would not have figured in the MPC’s discussions. On the contrary, it is a fair guess that RBI and the MPC would have pondered long and hard on what the verdict means, both for the future course of the economy and for monetary policy. We’ll have to wait for the minutes of the meeting to know more, though, as Governor Das, once again, refused to comment when queried on this.