The MPC recognizes the need for wiggle room in uncertain times

For now, or at least till such time as the Fed continues to pump in dollars, RBI has the necessary elbow room to “do whatever it takes to support growth". In RBI’s eyes, ‘support’ means ensuring an “orderly evolution of the yield curve governed by fundamentals, as distinct from any specific level thereof". Does this mean RBI would henceforth desist from intervening in government securities auctions, at times going as far as calling off an auction altogether in a bid to keep rates artificially low? Not necessarily, governor Das was quick to clarify, at the post-policy press conference. He was responding to a question about RBI’s stance in future auctions if markets demand a higher yield than RBI is prepared to give. Would RBI, as the government’s loyal debt manager, be happy to concede?