MPC’s commentary ignores India’s changed ground realities

Rewind to June 2020. When the MPC embarked on its aggressive easing cycle (with a 40 basis points cut in the repo rate), after its first out-of-cycle meet in May 2020, we were struggling against the first wave of the pandemic. Economic activity had come to a standstill thanks to the strict nationwide lockdown from March 2020. The world economy was in the doldrums, as the virus laid Western economies low. The outlook on inflation, in the words of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, was expected to be “benign" (minutes of May 2020 MPC meet). The government had announced some measures to support the economy. But these were puny and largely non-fund based. So monetary policy had to, perforce, take the lead.