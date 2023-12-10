The MPC’s ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ rate decision has its merits
Summary
- Credit for India's happy mix of inflation and growth should be shared by RBI's rate-setting panel and the Union government. The centre's supply-side measures have helped the central bank do its job.
The 46th and last meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) before the government’s Vote-on-Account on 1 February 2024 was a no-brainer. With growth doing better than all expectations, exceeding Governor Shaktikanta Das’s prophesy of a “surprise on the upside," and inflation seemingly under control for now, the MPC’s decision last Friday to maintain the status quo was not surprising.