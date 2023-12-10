The MPC’s ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ rate decision has its merits

If Governor Das’s statement was unremarkable in terms of the measures that markets normally look at—rate action, hawkish commentary and so on—what was notable was that for the first time in recent months, a major part of the statement was devoted to liquidity and prudential measures. This is not surprising. Interest rates in an economy are a function of liquidity. The extant scheme of things, wherein the MPC decides rates and RBI decides liquidity, can lead to situations where the rate action is at odds with system liquidity; this is something that MPC member Jayanth Varma has pointed out repeatedly in his remarks in the minutes of MPC meetings. And is, no doubt, the reason for the 5:1 split decision on retaining the stance of “withdrawal of accommodation."