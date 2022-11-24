The mystery of Bajwa's billions and Pak's rapacious 'Military Inc'

Pakistan's military controls myriad civilian businesses ranging from restaurants and banks to insurance companies and universities. The armed forces are particularly infamous for their control of massive tracts of land. Military dictator Zia Ul-Haq instituted a land rewards system for military officers. Plots were handed out to officers depending on their ranks, leading to a scramble for properties and massive corruption. The sizeable private economic interests of the army are often administered by military "foundations" that ostensibly provide welfare services to former military personnel. Retired military officers are often given employment or financial stakes in these enterprises. Scholar Ayesha Siddiqa, who terms this phenomenon "Military Inc.", estimates the value of such assets to be as high as USD 20 billion.