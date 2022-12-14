The mystery of FTC blocking Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger3 min read . Updated: 14 Dec 2022, 01:09 AM IST
Consumer benefit, not dogma, should drive merger regulation.
Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of game studio Activision Blizzard, which brings out the Call of Duty franchise as well Candy Crush (through King, a division it acquired), for a whopping $69 billion is running into regulatory rough weather. America’s Fair Trade Commission has sued to block the merger. This objection seems to stem more from anti-big business dogma than any potential harm to consumers.