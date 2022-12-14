The mystery of FTC blocking Microsoft-Activision Blizzard merger

At $69 billion, it is one of the biggest deals in the tech universe, which has seen the likes of AOL’s purchase of Time Warner in 2000, at the height of the Dotcom Bubble, for $182 billion. Microsoft is valued at well over $2 trillion, and can probably afford to spend that kind of money on a valuable acquisition. The simple fact is that gaming is a vast and growing segment of entertainment: the global revenues of the movie business is $40 odd billion, the global revenue of games is four times as large. This explains why Microsoft is paying out what it is for Activision Blizzard, while $8.5 billion was all that Amazon had to pay for acquiring venerable MGM, with its James Bond franchise, Hobbit and a rich library dating from 1987 — its classics such as the Wizard of Oz and Gone with the Wind from times prior to 1987 had already been sold to Ted Turner and Warner Media.

