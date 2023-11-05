The mystery of why siblings are often useless or worse
Perhaps there’s market space for a startup to counsel young siblings before they see what’s coming. This might help them realize that trials are common in any relationship and forgive easily.
The relationship that people are most likely to squander is probably not marriage, but the bond with their sibling. A large number of people appear to have useless relations with their siblings. In many cases, they hate each other. In fact, for many people, their arch-enemy is the sibling. It is true that when a person dies of unnatural causes, the spouse is a natural suspect; but so is the sibling. This is especially so in affluent families that have more resources to share than miseries to bind the flock.