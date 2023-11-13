The narratives we choose today may determine decisions of war and peace tomorrow
A Bob Dylan anti-war anthem reminds us that stories justifying violence are often false or biased. And if divinity were really on ‘our side’, the next war wouldn't even happen.
The legendary Bob Dylan is the only person to have won a Grammy, a Pulitzer, an Oscar, the highest US civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, and a Nobel Prize. One of this poet-chronicler’s masterpieces was the iconic 1964 song With God on Our Side. Penned in the backdrop of the Vietnam War, its lyrics highlighted how political leaders create narratives to justify violence used against the opposing “evil," portraying their own actions as “righteous," blessed by a superior divine power. This core belief that “our" side is right and the “other" is wrong is foundational to human conflict. Every family, society and nation-state maintains a tense balance in its struggle for resources and needs narratives to rally its people around a strategy conducive to their survival.