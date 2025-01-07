The National Pension System was tweaked for flexibility but awaits tax clarity
Summary
- This funded pension scheme now offers access to low-cost fund management with the option of staggered withdrawals of what was once a lump-sum. This change is welcome. Its age bars should go and taxation should be kept benign.
The latest tweaks to India’s National Pension System (NPS) improve an already excellent retirement saving scheme. The government could consider two additional improvements. One, remove the age limits respectively for entering the scheme and for staying invested.