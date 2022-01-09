The necessity of intermediaries to promote long-term schemes

The PFRDA invited bids, and UTI Asset Management Company Ltd placed the lowest bid of 0.09 basis points as its fund-management fee (a basis point is one-hundredth of a percent). Other participants were asked to match the lowest bid. Six PFMs were chosen and awarded a mandate for three years from 2009 to 2012. A mid-sized PFM roughly needs a fund management fee of 7-8 basis points to break even in 8-10 years. A fee lower than 1 basis point gave very little leeway for aggressive investment in market development and consumer education. At the end of the mandate period, the PFRDA allowed PFMs to charge a fee at their discretion but capped it at 25 basis points. This encouraged PFMs to compete among themselves and step up marketing and distribution budgets. This enthusiasm was short lived. In 2013, amid allegations of the private sector being favoured, the ‘L1’ method of choosing PFMs was reinstated. In this round of bidding, Reliance PFM placed the lowest bid of 1 basis point. Citing abnormally low fees, DSP and Tata PFMs decided to opt out of the NPS. It was a replay of the earlier story of weak investment in market development, and market growth lagged. The April 2021 regulations have introduced a slab-based fee structure under which PFMs with smaller assets under management (AUMs) are allowed to charge a fee of up to 9 basis points. As AUMs increase and economies of scale kick in, the cap on the fee reduces. There is a floor fee of 3 basis points, below which no PFM can reduce its fees. Other forward-looking regulations have been introduced to encourage private sector participation. PFM licences are now available on tap. Government sector employees have also been allowed to invest with private PFMs. These changes are expected to invigorate efforts to promote rapid adoption of the NPS in others sectors.

