The need of systems that’ll help tackle a crisis rather than deny it

The coal story is quite singular. India has one of the highest reserves of coal and we can theoretically mine as much as we want. In that, it is similar to crude oil. But when there is a shortage, it is not just about the price of coal going up with collateral damage to the wholesale price index. The problem can translate into a power-generation crisis as companies run out of feedstock and must ration their supplies, which in turn could result in outages elsewhere. This is new for us because the past decade has been full of achievement stories in the power sector, with every village and household said to have gained access to electricity. The embarrassment is that several people may still have to go without power.

