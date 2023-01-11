The need to regulate economic activity in hills more sensibly

The Panchatantra has a tale of four friends, three scholars and the butt of their jokes. Walking through a jungle, they come upon a bunch of bones. The scholars see an opportunity to put their learning to practical use. One puts the bones together into a skeleton. Another clothes the skeleton with flesh, blood and skin. Before the third learned one could bring the animal to life, their less erudite friend tells them to stop, as the body they have reconstructed is that of a lion. They laugh at him, and he climbs a tree. The three scholars bring the lion to life, and it promptly makes a hearty meal of them. The tale is supposed to illustrate the distinction between knowledge and wisdom. It has a bearing on human intervention to alter nature.