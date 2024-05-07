The neutrality of ‘Civil War’ is what makes this film powerful
Summary
- Alex Garland’s movie shows a future America at war with itself. It doesn’t specify why, which means it could help stir a real debate across the aisle in a deeply divided country.
Alex Garland’s box office hit, Civil War, which is set in a future America at war with itself, has drawn criticism for not telling audiences what caused the conflict—and for its refusal to more realistically portray the battle lines that divide Red and Blue America. That critique not only gets the movie wrong, but it’s also blinding people to the film’s potential to positively influence the US political landscape, including the presidential poll.