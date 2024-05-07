The neutrality of ‘Civil War’ is what makes this film powerful

I was astonished that Douthat, who frequently writes about religion, did not mention another dangerous force: Christian nationalism. But nor did he do so in a 2022 column throwing cold water on Barbara F. Walter’s outstanding book, How Civil Wars Start. Douthat is hardly the only conservative who seems to be in denial about the threat that Christian nationalism poses to US democracy. The danger of that denialism is powerfully brought home in Bad Faith, an excellent new documentary now streaming on Apple TV.