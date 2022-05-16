The new Air India CEO, a tested Singapore Air hand

There’s no word yet from Tata Sons on when Wilson will take over at AI. A statement by Singapore Airlines suggests that it could be after 16 June, his last day at Scoot. He will be the second SIA old hand to head a Tata group airline. The Tatas own four airlines: Air India Express, AI, AirAsia (which will be submerged into AI Express) and Vistara. Vinod Kannan, an old SIA hand, is heading Vistara, which should help the airlines ensure they don’t cut into each other’s space.

