The new art of economic warfare and the global need to regulate it

The immediate concern is how to use economic sanctions more effectively to defeat Putin. Cutting off Russia from trade and financial interactions with the US, Europe and other advanced economies has hurt the Russian economy, but not as much as one might have initially thought. For example, the US embargo on Russian oil caused the price of Brent crude to shoot above $100 per barrel, accompanied by a sharp depreciation of the Russian rouble against the US dollar. But the rouble did not fall as much as many may have expected and has recently recovered somewhat.