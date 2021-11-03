The new calculus of variable geometries in geopolitics

It’s been clear for some time now that the global multilateral order is not fit for its purpose. The covid pandemic has only made the world more aware of the real-time consequences of this gradual decay. The United Nations Security Council has faced a lot of flak for not representing today’s international power realities and for not being able to shape the global discourse on the changing nature of security. For several decades now, the world has been debating and discussing the need for reforms in the UNSC, but to no avail. Leaderships in nations like India seem to have given up and are now putting the onus on the UN to reform itself, if its credibility is to survive.

