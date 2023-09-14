At the end of June, a historic summit on international solidarity concluded the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet. African leaders amplified this dynamic by adopting the Nairobi Declaration during the first Africa Climate Summit in Kenya. The G20 summit in New Delhi, which accepted the African Union as a full-fledged group member in a historic decision, pushed this agenda forward. In Paris, we asked for a world where poverty is eliminated, the health of our planet is preserved and vulnerable countries are better equipped to face the crises that arise from climate change and conflicts. To meet these goals, we must leverage all sources of finance and remain united. To prevent fragmentation, governance of the international financial architecture must be transformed to make it more efficient, inclusive, equitable and fit for today’s world.

The transformative changes we have proposed should benefit all vulnerable developing countries in all regions. To this end, we have identified four principles that will help guide the way forward:

One, no country should have to choose between fighting poverty and fighting to protect and preserve the planet.

Two, facing different needs, countries may need to pursue diverse transition paths while coming together to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. This is why we are accelerating Just Energy Transition Partnerships and Country Packages for Forest, Climate and Nature.

Three, more financial resources are needed to support vulnerable economies, lifting their populations out of poverty while protecting the planet.

Four, meeting today’s global challenges, from achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions to reducing inequality, will depend on scaling up the use of private capital flows to emerging and developing economies.

To back the concrete measures that were agreed upon or advanced in global forums, the world will need a strong financial stimulus. Fortunately, we have already achieved the target of $100 billion worth of special drawing rights (SDRs, the International Monetary Fund’s unit of account) or equivalent contributions to be channelled to the world’s most vulnerable countries, especially in Africa. Additional pledges would help. Governments able to provide further SDR rechannelling mechanisms should do so and deliver on their pledges swiftly.

There is a likelihood that we will reach our target of $100 billion of climate finance this year as well. We will closely monitor this target and seek to ensure that the most vulnerable countries secure access to their fair share.

But we need to be more efficient in using this capital. Each dollar of lending by multilateral development banks (MDBs) should be complemented by at least one dollar of private finance. On that basis, we expect them to leverage at least an additional $100 billion of private money each year in developing and emerging economies.

We also expect an overall increase of $200 billion in MDBs’ lending capacity over the next ten years by optimizing their balance sheets and enabling them to take more risks. If the reforms to the MDBs now being discussed are implemented, these institutions may need more capital. We reaffirm the importance of carrying out major infrastructure projects in Africa, and we want to continue our collaboration in this area.

There is much work to be done on multiple fronts. We must improve the timeliness and predictability of the debt restructuring coordination mechanism for low-income countries (the G20’s Common Framework for Debt Treatments) and discuss extending it to lower-middle-income countries. We also need to accelerate debt suspension when needed, including to increase fiscal space for countries that are in debt distress.

The Common Framework has already delivered for Chad and Zambia and it can and must be used on a larger scale. Countries must support each other when one is hit by a disaster. That calls for specific tools to strengthen their resilience, including a climate-crisis clause in debt contracts.

All this is no doubt an ambitious agenda. All financial institutions and actors will need to work together to fulfil it. Part of this cooperative effort must involve coordinating the MDBs and public development banks in the ‘Finance in Common’ global network of development banks.

Cooperation on the energy transition can be achieved through the Climate Club, which the G7 established in order to fulfil the Paris climate agreement.

New avenues for international taxation will also need to be found in order to meet our climate commitments. Here, governments will need to clamp down on financial flows that escape legitimate tax systems.

Beyond improved tax enforcement, developing countries will need fair partnerships that enable them to generate added value by processing raw materials and critical minerals locally, and that reinforce our commitment to strengthen health-care and food infrastructure.

An ambitious financial replenishment of the International Development Association, a deepening of the IMF’s Poverty Reduction and Growth Facility, and increased funding for the World Bank and IMF’s other concessional facilities could also play a big part in helping the world’s poorest countries. Here, it is clear that including climate vulnerability in the World Bank and IMF’s mission will enable more investment in projects that assist poor countries in combating climate change. Moreover, we must create a new international finance facility for forests to pay for ecosystem services. It will also be necessary to mitigate or reduce the risks, in particular foreign-exchange risks, of such investments.

To ensure that international commitments translate into concrete achievements, we have set up a joint working committee including international and regional organizations, countries, and civil societies to follow this roadmap.

After the G20 meet, it is clear that world leaders are serious about delivering on the Paris Agenda and “One Earth, One Family, One Future."

This commentary is also signed by: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (Spain and EU Presidency); President Hakainde Hichilema (Zambia); President William Ruto (Kenya); President Macky Sall (Senegal); Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ethiopia); President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Egypt); President Patrice Talon (Benin); and Prime Minister Mia Mottley (Barbados). ©2023/project syndicate