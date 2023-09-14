The New Delhi Declaration and Paris Agenda show a way forth4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:57 PM IST
The transformative changes welcomed by world leaders should benefit all vulnerable developing countries in all regions
At the end of June, a historic summit on international solidarity concluded the Paris Agenda for People and the Planet. African leaders amplified this dynamic by adopting the Nairobi Declaration during the first Africa Climate Summit in Kenya. The G20 summit in New Delhi, which accepted the African Union as a full-fledged group member in a historic decision, pushed this agenda forward. In Paris, we asked for a world where poverty is eliminated, the health of our planet is preserved and vulnerable countries are better equipped to face the crises that arise from climate change and conflicts. To meet these goals, we must leverage all sources of finance and remain united. To prevent fragmentation, governance of the international financial architecture must be transformed to make it more efficient, inclusive, equitable and fit for today’s world.