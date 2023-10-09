The New Delhi Declaration was a win for us and the world at large
The G20 leaders’ consensus was a success of diplomacy but will be remembered best for how it serves the interests of people
The recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi roused immense public interest in India’s biggest multilateral event so far. Policy circles are abuzz with discussions on the presidency’s New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration which was adopted with full consensus. A leaders’ declaration is a document that encapsulates the work of multiple ministries, member countries and knowledge partners, over hundreds of meetings throughout the year, discussing priorities of the presidency and forum at large. The document is a statement from leaders of G20 countries, sending out a common message to the world. It showcases the ability of the forum to rally together, despite vast differences, viewpoints and interests, to make common commitments towards issues of global concern. Each word in the declaration carries weight and stems from multiple rounds of diplomatic negotiations.