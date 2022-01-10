The new fintech department of RBI has its work cut out

Through the department, RBI plans to “not only promote innovation in the sector, but also identify the challenges and opportunities associated with it". But an honest appraisal of innovative technologies and services would require the regulator to upend legacy thinking around the centrality of traditional banking. To wit, RBI has kept a relatively tight lid so far on banking-sector liberalization, despite our need to improve the provision of credit to spur investment. Nor has it nudged banks to think of digitization as value additive instead of as a cost centre. This is evident in the way banks act with impunity, refusing to upgrade digital payment infrastructure to meet RBI norms on things like e-mandates for subscription payments. The Fintech Department will need to shift this paradigm in three distinct ways.