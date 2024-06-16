The new NDA government is flexing centralizing muscles
Summary
- The Centre’s dalliance with unilateralism could hurt federalism and worsen tensions with states. It must maintain equitable and non-partisan relationships with all states, not just with BJP-run or allied governments.
If the poetic assertion of morning showing the day holds true, then first-day statements uttered by ministers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should illuminate India’s political path ahead. From all indications available, it is likely that the notion of cooperative federalism will be put to severe test.