The new NDA government is flexing centralizing muscles

Whichever way you slice it, the BJP’s final tally of 240 seats—after claiming it would get 370 seats, against 303 last time—is a clear message from the electorate that the ruling party has been put on watch. Yet, the BJP, on the surface, seems to be disregarding these signals and trying to portray its return to power with the support of allies as a sign of its invincibility and proof that it has been redeeming its pre-electoral promises.