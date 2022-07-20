The new productivism paradigm that has broad spectrum appeal5 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 10:53 PM IST
The left and right both want policy to focus on production, work and localism instead of finance, consumerism and globalism
A new economic paradigm becomes truly established when even its purported opponents start to see the world through its lens. At its height, the Keynesian welfare state received as much support from conservative politicians as it did from those on the left. In the US, Republican presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon bought fully into the paradigm’s essential tenets—regulated markets, redistribution, social insurance and counter-cyclical macro economic policies—and worked to expand social welfare programmes and strengthen workplace and environmental regulation.