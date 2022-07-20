The new productivism paradigm that has broad spectrum appeal

Many strands of it exist on the political right as well. Alarmed by China’s rise, Republicans have made common cause with Democrats in pushing for investment and innovation policies to bolster US manufacturing. US Senator Marco Rubio has made impassioned pleas for industrial policy: promoting financial, marketing and technological assistance to small businesses and to manufacturing and high-tech sectors. “In those instances in which the market’s most efficient outcome is one that’s bad for our people," said Rubio, “what we need is targeted industrial policy to further the common good." Many on the left agree. The architect of Trump’s China trade policy, Robert Lighthizer, has won progressive fans for his hardball tactics vis-à-vis the WTO. Robert Kuttner, a leading voice on the left, has argued that Lighthizer’s views on trade, industrial policy and economic nationalism “were more those of a progressive Democrat."