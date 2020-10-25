The new trinity that presides over our economic future

The first is the presidential election in the US. Polls so far show challenger Joe Biden in the lead, with incumbent Donald Trump trailing. But then, US elections are often known to spring surprises. How the global economy moves ahead from here will depend a lot on who gets elected. If Trump wins, here’s what’s likely: Fresh barriers to global trade and cross-border investment, renewed assaults on multilateralism, and further suspension of climate change policies. If \Biden gets elected, the Chinese economy will presumably be back in play but with speed-governors. Latest data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that China’s economy has already overtaken America’s to emerge as the world’s largest. The IMF’s October edition of the World Economic Outlook estimates China’s 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) at $24.2 trillion, compared with the US’s $20.8 trillion, based on purchasing power parity.