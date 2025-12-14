In a Netflix documentary that celebrates one hundred years of The New Yorker magazine, its staff writer Andrew Marantz says that he has often been in places where people would say “All you elite [expletive], you don’t know the first thing” about America. It is the kind of magazine, he says, that would faithfully quote that expletive, but place an accent on the first ‘e’ of elite, thereby confirming at least one part of the abuse.
Manu Joseph: How ‘The New Yorker,’ a magazine of the elite, managed to survive the age of social media
SummaryThat a proudly elitist magazine has outlived most elite institutions is a paradox of modern media. Online platforms have given everyone an audience. But then, its century-long run of success wasn’t about adapting to change, but satisfying a basic need.
