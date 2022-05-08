The news about the death of mid-sized sedans is premature

While there is no doubting the trend of how car-buyers have jumped from the buying migration pattern of going from hatchback or small car straight to SUV, the segment of the mid-level sedan remains viable and in demand with the presence of a young and growing population of automobile buyers. Despite the shift to SUVs from hatchbacks, the sedan segment still holds more than a tenth of the market even without counting the new entrants in the past the premium mid-size segment of sedans that actually saw an increase in 2021. And so, the era of sedans is not on its way out. With the new products that have recently rolled out, expect their sales to grow significantly in the next year to come. Remember the blind-test in which blindfolded respondents were asked to draw a car? Yes, they sketched out sedans and not SUVs!