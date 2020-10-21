The next global economic threat: Old-age

Some macroeconomists believe that persistent deflation threatens economic growth. It’s theoretically possible for a country to exist in a state of “secular stagnation," in which prices can never rise and there’s always a bit too much unemployment. Japan doesn’t seem to be in this situation yet; unemployment is still very low. But this may be coming at the expense of productivity, since more Japanese people are getting hired for low-paying irregular jobs. Furthermore, fiscal stimulus, which economists typically offer as the remedy for secular stagnation, might be less effective in an aging society, as a recent IMF report explains.