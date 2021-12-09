The NFT promise is overhyped even for creative folks

Do platforms like YouTube and Twitch take a cut from creators? Yes, they do. Which is fair, as they provide a basket of services from streaming servers, seamless payment devices and chat functions to cyber-threat protection, subscriber management and more. A flywheel has set in: More creators flock to these platforms since they already have audience congregations that can be addressed. This is a simple function of demand and supply. There is nothing sinister here that could reveal some mysterious greed of Big Tech. Note that platforms only take a cut of the revenue generated and not an upfront fee.