The Nobel prize winners for 2026 rebuilt stabilization policy—Here's why that matters

For much of the post-World War II period, Keynesian demand management guided macroeconomic policy. Governments raised spending or cut taxes during recessions and restrained demand when inflation threatened. It assumed stable relationships among income, consumption, unemployment and prices.
For much of the post-World War II period, Keynesian demand management guided macroeconomic policy. Governments raised spending or cut taxes during recessions and restrained demand when inflation threatened. It assumed stable relationships among income, consumption, unemployment and prices.
That confidence faltered with the oil shocks of the 1970s that drove up costs as growth slowed and joblessness rose. Further demand stimulus risked worsening inflation.
That confidence faltered with the oil shocks of the 1970s that drove up costs as growth slowed and joblessness rose. Further demand stimulus risked worsening inflation.
Milton Friedman and Edmund Phelps had already questioned the presumed trade-off between inflation and unemployment. Robert Lucas raised a more basic objection. When governments change policy, households and firms revise their expectations and behaviour. Past relationships may thus be unreliable policy guides.
This year’s Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel recognizes Robert Hall of Stanford and Michael Woodford of Columbia for their contributions to the microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilization. While Hall established an empirical basis for forward-looking consumption behaviour by households, Woodford developed a framework connecting such behaviour with firms’ pricing decisions and monetary policy.
Hall began with consumption, the largest component of demand. In a 1978 Journal of Political Economy article, he questioned the Keynesian function linking spending to current disposable income, which implied predictable effects from tax cuts and transfers.
Hall examined how spending decisions would change if households based them on expected lifetime income. He began with the life-cycle and permanent-income theories of Modigliani and Friedman.
Under these theories, consumption depends on wealth and expected lifetime income, not current earnings alone. A one-off bonus should generate a smaller increase in spending than an equivalent permanent salary rise.
Expected future earnings weren’t observable, but Hall found a way to test the theory. If households already incorporated available information into their spending plans, anticipated income changes should produce little further adjustment when they occurred.
Consumption would change chiefly when new information altered expectations of lifetime resources. Since such information is unpredictable, changes in consumption should also be difficult to forecast. It would approximate a ‘random walk.’
Hall found support for this in post-war US data. Past disposable income did not predict future consumption once current consumption was known, although stock prices retained some predictive power. The evidence supported a modified permanent-income hypothesis, with a major qualification. Households without sufficient savings or access to credit might have to wait until income arrived before spending it.
Subsequently, Hall and Frederic Mishkin studied food expenses among 2,309 US families from 1969 to 1975. They found that it responded more strongly to permanent rather than brief income changes, but was also more responsive to current income than the theory predicted. Their model suggested that roughly one-fifth of consumption tracked current income, consistent with households living hand-to-mouth.
For fiscal policy, it implies that identical transfers need not get the same spending responses. A cash-constrained household is likelier to spend a one-off payment quickly than one with large savings. The effect of fiscal stimulus depends on who gets the money and how much they spend, as well as the central bank’s response.
Woodford linked household decisions to the wider economy. In a 1997 paper with Julio Rotemberg, he developed an optimization-based model of US output, inflation and interest rates to compare alternative Fed policy rules. Unlike models built mainly on historical correlations, it derived economic relationships from decisions that respond to policy changes.
In his 2003 book, Interest and Prices, Woodford showed how monetary policy can be analysed through short-term interest rates rather than money-supply targets.
The resulting New Keynesian model brought together three core relationships. Demand depended on expected future activity and the real interest rate relative to its natural level, extending Hall’s work.
Inflation depended on expected future inflation and firms’ production costs, with prices adjusting gradually. A monetary policy rule could be set for central banks to manage inflation and economic activity.
This synthesis reconciled two insights that earlier macro debates had often set against each other. Households and firms make forward-looking decisions and adapt when policy changes, as Lucas noted. Yet prices do not adjust right away. Monetary policy thus influences real spending and output, giving stabilization a role.
It gave us a closer view of monetary transmission. Current spending depends partly on the expected future path of real interest rates. Firms also price wares based on expectations. So credible central-bank communication about future policy can influence economic activity before a rate change takes place.
The framework Hall and Woodford helped develop now informs central-bank analysis, though later research has exposed limitations in its treatment of financial frictions and differences across households and expectations.
Yet, crucially, they gave us a more rigorous microeconomic basis for evaluating policy and weighing the welfare gains from stabilization against the costs of intervention.
The author is an associate professor in the economics and public policy area at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi.