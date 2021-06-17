The non-consumption barrier to our vaccination drive

Most chief executive officers (CEOs) think of competition as the biggest challenge for getting customers to buy their products and services. But a much bigger challenge is non-consumption—especially when the reasons people aren’t buying have more to do with friction than with what one is selling. A recent article in The New York Times points out how clueless businesses often are of barriers in the way of prospects becoming actual customers. It describes a big population of those who haven’t gotten a covid vaccine yet, but aren’t hesitant. They’d gladly get vaccinated and put covid behind them if they could, but the barriers are too high and the people trying to ‘sell’ the idea to them don’t get it.