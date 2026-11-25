Six days separated two emphatic statements by Nvidia’s board. On 17 November, chairman Harvey Jones told investors that the board had accepted Jensen Huang’s resignation and did not intend to reinstate him. By 23 November, the same board had unanimously brought its co-founder back as president and chief executive officer (CEO). The intervening days brought pressure from Washington, investors and technology leaders.
Six days separated two emphatic statements by Nvidia’s board. On 17 November, chairman Harvey Jones told investors that the board had accepted Jensen Huang’s resignation and did not intend to reinstate him. By 23 November, the same board had unanimously brought its co-founder back as president and chief executive officer (CEO). The intervening days brought pressure from Washington, investors and technology leaders.
President Donald Trump urged the board to rehire Huang, calling his return the best outcome for Nvidia and the US. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent, who had initially called for an outside candidate, later observed that Huang was now an outside candidate himself. Elon Musk and other technology leaders backed his return. Employees, customers, investors and an online petition also pressed for continuity. The board acknowledged input from senior US officials.
The board says further discussions satisfied it about Huang’s candour and ability to lead, and government input gave it confidence his return posed no national security risk. Its independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence plot will continue. But what changed in six days? What new information altered the board’s judgment? How much room did it have to decide independently when the US President, government officials, investors and influential technology leaders were publicly weighing in?
This is an uncomfortable moment for corporate America. US corporations, investors and governance advisors have long invoked board independence, executive accountability and ethical standards when judging companies in other markets, including India. What do those standards mean when a board rules out a CEO’s return, then reverses course amid a visible campaign to bring him back? Are governance principles universal, or do they become flexible when a company is strategically important and its founder exceptionally powerful?
Nvidia’s importance is inseparable from the global contest for artificial intelligence (AI) supremacy. Its chips and software ecosystem underpin advanced computing and the ambitions of the world’s largest technology companies. They are central to the strategic competition between the US and China. Nvidia sits at the intersection of commercial competition, national security, technology supply chains and foreign policy. That explains Washington’s interest and makes board independence more consequential.
Boards face competing obligations. Shareholders expect performance and continuity. Governments expect national security and export-control compliance. Global customers expect reliable access and predictable relationships. Employees and partners want stable leadership. Directors must weigh these interests without becoming extensions of government policy or allowing geopolitical priorities to displace their duties to the company. This balance will increasingly define governance in strategic technology.
Huang’s contribution is extraordinary. He helped build Nvidia into one of the most consequential companies in the AI economy. His technical understanding, commercial instincts and industry relationships are difficult to replace. Leaders with that combination are scarce. The AI race has concentrated influence in a small group of people.
That scarcity creates a boardroom dilemma. Replacing an exceptional founder can disrupt technological momentum, customer confidence and competitive positioning. Retaining him without effective accountability can weaken succession planning and institutional checks. When a company depends so heavily on an individual that the board struggles with a leadership transition, talent scarcity has become a governance risk. A founder’s indispensability may be a competitive asset. It can also pose institutional fragility.
The ethical questions are equally consequential. Huang’s resignation followed reports about personal relationships, including an alleged relationship with a woman reported to have links to Chinese intelligence. Those claims and any security implications must be established through due process. Nvidia’s investigation must remain credible after his return.
Companies expect employees to follow codes of conduct and senior leaders to set the example. Does the standard change when the person involved is the company’s greatest commercial asset? Can an organization insist on integrity from thousands of employees while treating accountability at the top as negotiable? Companies speak of responsible AI, trust and ethical leadership. Those commitments ring hollow if standards become elastic when applied to the people with the greatest power.
Markets may welcome Huang’s return, and the board may be right that he is the best person to lead Nvidia. But a rising share price is not a verdict on governance. Markets price expectations. Boards are responsible for judgment, oversight and the institution’s long-term health. The episode also raised questions about workplace culture and the standards expected of leadership. It seems to have conveniently made the cultural and ethical questions far less visible.
A board faces its hardest test when the person it must hold accountable is also the person it believes it cannot afford to lose. When the founder is indispensable, who is really governing the company?
The author is a corporate advisor and author of ‘Family and Dhanda’. X : @ssmumbai