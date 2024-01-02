The NYT’s copyright lawsuit against OpenAI reveals a familiar but pointless fear
Summary
- Transformative technologies like ChatGPT have always been resisted by incumbents that labour under the dubious belief that such innovations threaten their business models.
As if there wasn’t a more convenient time in the year to do this, the New York Times chose the last week of 2023 to sue OpenAI for copyright infringement. Which is why instead of putting my feet up and relaxing, I had to fire up my computer to figure out whether this was the end of generative AI that so many were saying it was going to be.