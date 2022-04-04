The obvious and not-so-obvious gains from the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

HDFC gets the advantage of low-cost liabilities that are available only to commercial banks in the Indian financial sector. In addition, it also gets access to a fully developed distribution network that HDFC Bank has built up over the years. On its part, HDFC Bank gets a fully mature, long-tenor asset book that otherwise would not be available to it. As a part of the understanding within the HDFC family, the bank was allowed to only originate the loans and then pass the book on to its parent HDFC Ltd. This repetitive, short-term churn of housing assets might be good from the bank’s treasury point of view, but is short on yields and hence return on equity. Asset books are like good wine: they get better with age. In the initial years, yields are lower as the origination costs get adjusted against repayments. Once that phase gets over, it’s pure yield. Hence, the merger allows for value retention in both institutions.