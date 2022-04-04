The obvious and not-so-obvious gains from the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger

The obvious and not-so-obvious gains from the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger3 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- The merger, once it is done and dusted, will leave no holding company and allow for the discovery of the merged entity’s real economic value.
This merger between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and its progeny, HDFC Bank, has been coming for a long time. The market has been speculating for at least two decades about when and not why.
The benefits to both entities are clear.
HDFC gets the advantage of low-cost liabilities that are available only to commercial banks in the Indian financial sector. In addition, it also gets access to a fully developed distribution network that HDFC Bank has built up over the years. On its part, HDFC Bank gets a fully mature, long-tenor asset book that otherwise would not be available to it. As a part of the understanding within the HDFC family, the bank was allowed to only originate the loans and then pass the book on to its parent HDFC Ltd. This repetitive, short-term churn of housing assets might be good from the bank’s treasury point of view, but is short on yields and hence return on equity. Asset books are like good wine: they get better with age. In the initial years, yields are lower as the origination costs get adjusted against repayments. Once that phase gets over, it’s pure yield. Hence, the merger allows for value retention in both institutions.
But, beyond these obvious reasons, there’s more to the merger.
The competitive landscape of the Indian financial sector is morphing at a rapid speed. There are many pieces up in the air and a rough pattern seems to be emerging already. One, the sale of Citi’s retail assets to Axis Bank changes the relative competitive strengths of the field. It is, admittedly, not going to be easy for Axis Bank as the integration of two seemingly disparate matrices of products, processes and people have their own challenges. But the nuclear button has been pushed and the rest of the financial sector players will have to re-adjust.
Two, the consolidation of four large public sector banks is also nearing completion. While the new-age private banks have traditionally been ahead of the state-owned banks in the retail space, the consolidated platforms might allow some of the public sector banks to chip away at market share. A repurposed and digital-enabled State Bank of India has already demonstrated the sort of aggression that a public sector bank is willing to adopt to gain additional retail market shares.
Three, technology is the next challenge that needs surmounting with banks already feeling the pressure of some nifty fintechs, and tech-adept non-banking finance companies, nipping at their heels. Both a stand-alone mortgage company as well as a full-service commercial bank would need to make investments separately to get up to speed; A combined entity reduces the outlay required and allows for some exploitation of synergies and combined efficiencies.
Finally, the market does not view holding companies very charitably, and HDFC’s market valuation was being weighed down by what is known as the holding company discount, something that ails even a diverse company like Grasim Ltd. This also had a knock-on effect on the bank. The merger, once it is done and dusted, will leave no holding company and allow for the discovery of the merged entity’s real economic value.
The last word on this merger has not been said yet. There is a lot that will unfold over the next 12-18 months as each of the regulators weighs in on the contours of the marriage. These issues – mandatory reserve requirements, priority sector forbearance, management structure, governance norms, technology integration, the holding structure for the insurance or mutual fund subsidiaries, among others – will each contribute to determining the finer details of the merger, as well as contribute to the overall valuation of the emergent institution.
