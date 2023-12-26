The odds are against even numbers

In Russia, Ukraine, the Czech Republic and other Eastern European countries, bouquets traditionally consist of an odd number of flowers—five carnations, three tulips, seven chrysanthemums. That is, unless you’re bringing them to a friend or relative’s grave, in which case the number must always be even. Heaven help you if you accidentally give the object of your affection a dozen roses; she’ll think you’re making a statement about the future of your relationship.

