The Old Pension Scheme wildfire must be stopped before it’s too late
Summary
- India’s ageing will be rapid and we need a fully-funded pension system with wide coverage that ensures social security for all the elderly. For that, the OPS ghost must be banished.
The political battle between protecting the National Pension System (NPS) and going back to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is heating up, thanks to the various state elections just started. The political victory of the Congress party in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh elections, even if by a tiny vote-share margin, is being attributed to the promise of bringing back OPS. Indeed, that promise was promptly redeemed after the newly-elected government took office. But attributing the keenly-fought victory to the single issue of OPS may be the wrong lesson to draw. The NPS was launched nationwide on 1 January 2004 by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Did the NDA lose the national elections later that year due to the introduction of NPS? There are dishonest pundits who will claim that the NDA paid the price of reforming the pension system. My contention is that electoral outcomes are more swayed by emotional issues, so post facto attribution to single causes is always misleading, if not outright wrong. Public opinion and voter passion is being stirred by presenting the OPS as ‘pro-people’ and NPS as ‘anti-people.’ Meme creators and slogan writers are busy making graphic and emotive campaigns. It would be a serious setback to fiscal stability if OPS is resurrected. That is not to say that the NPS cannot be tweaked to tackle the issues that have come up, genuine or perceived. Or that as a political compromise, a hybrid of the OPS and NPS (tilted toward the latter) could be implemented.