The Old Pension Scheme wildfire must be stopped before it’s too late

Pensions under OPS represent mounting unfunded obligations of governments. They are the path to bankruptcy, even if it is the path of the slowly boiling frog in the water. OPS guarantees a lifetime pension linked to one’s last drawn salary, and keeps rising due to wage indexation. But the NPS nest-egg is jointly created by the employee and employer during the working lifetime. So, there is no unfunded obligation post-retirement. As cited in an editorial in this paper, a report by Hyderabad-based Foundation for Democratic Reforms (FDR) paints a dismal picture if OPS is allowed to continue. West Bengal never signed on to the 2004 reform to NPS and has stuck to OPS. And states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have announced an intention to join the OPS bandwagon, just like Himachal. The Andhra Pradesh government has made detailed calculations based on a rigorous model and these have been validated by actuaries to evaluate the impact of a switch to OPS. These show that in just seven years, the entirety of the state’s own revenue would be eaten up just by salaries and pensions. There would be no money left for even paying interest on loans, leave aside development expenditure. These calculations are applicable to almost all states. The growth in the pension burden on their exchequers would be staggering, as documented by the FDR report. In 1990-91, the expenditure on pensions as a share of states’ own revenues was 7.9%. By 2020-21, this had reached a whopping 27.4%. Keep in mind that pensions, including both OPS and NPS, currently cover barely 3.2% of India’s workforce. But they collectively gobble 18% of government revenues. Why do the other 96.8% of Indian workers not protest this unfair allocation? The provision of social security in developed countries is near-universal and eats up a much smaller portion of government revenues. In the US, every person over the age of 65 gets a basic pension, which is augmented by an individual retirement account much like NPS. But the US government’s social security fund gets contributions from all working people. Size wise, social security makes up 15% of government revenues but covers nearly 94% of the workforce. In the UK, the coverage is almost 100%, even as the expenditure share of pensions is only 12.6%. Most developed countries have made the switch from pension systems with defined and guaranteed benefits to ones with defined contributions. India rolled out this reform in 2004, but 20 years later, it has run into rough weather. The OPS has both intra- and inter-generational inequity built in. Its guaranteed benefits not only grab an increasing share of a government’s current revenues, but also deprive unborn generations of their fair share. Running high deficits is like stealing from the future, not just borrowing from those unborn taxpayers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}