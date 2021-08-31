The online trade-off between privacy and innovation

Take data, for example. Concerns around personal privacy have forced us to optimize our laws to protect privacy above all else. As a result, legislation ensures that there are only limited purposes to which our personal data can be put and only few persons with whom it can be shared. Anyone permitted to use our data can only use as much of it as is necessary to achieve the stated purpose and can retain it for no longer than is absolutely necessary. Regulations such as these achieve the objective of privacy protection by drastically limiting access to personal data, thereby ensuring that it can’t be put to harmful use. What we have not realized is that restricting the availability of data can have reciprocal consequences on innovation based on that data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}