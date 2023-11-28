The OpenAI saga has placed technology governance back in the spotlight
Summary
- Corporate entities are driven by narrow commercial incentives, which render them incapable of finding a balance between their financial imperatives and the larger interests of humanity.
All anyone was talking about last week was OpenAI. Over the course of five short days, its chief executive officer Sam Altman was fired by the board, hired by Microsoft and reinstated as the head of OpenAI. But, while the events of last week were reported from the perspective of the 700 odd employees who threatened to walk out if their CEO was not reinstated, the tech giant whose $13 billion commitment to a company over whose board it had little control was imprudent to say the least, and also of the 37-year-old CEO who remains the undisputed face of today’s Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution, despite the drama, the long-term effects of the week’s events will be most deeply felt by the governance community, whose attempt at controlling the most transformative technology in over a century has truly failed.