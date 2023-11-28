The OpenAI saga has placed technology governance back in the spotlight

This was the board that fired Sam Altman. It is still not clear, at the time of writing, what the exact reasons for his termination were. All that the board’s official statement said was that Altman had not been “consistently candid in his communications with the board." What exactly was communicated or why the board believed he was not candid is still anyone’s guess—the board was under no obligation to provide reasons. Its singular mandate was to assure themselves that the path along which the company was currently proceeding continued to be of benefit to humanity. If directors believed for any reason that this was not the case, and that removing Sam Altman as CEO was necessary to set things back on track, they were well within their rights to show him the door.